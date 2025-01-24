https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946624SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video features a serene meditation scene with a silhouette against a glowing mandala backdrop, using a low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare