https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946630SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video of a woman working on a laptop in a cozy home office, emphasizing productivity and comfort. Side camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare