rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946631
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Video of rich, dark coffee being poured into a white cup, creating swirling patterns. Close-up shot, emphasizing texture and movement. Top-down camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.15 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.38 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.88 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.68 MB

View personal and business license