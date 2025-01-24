https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946632SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video captures joyful graduates celebrating in caps and gowns, set against a backdrop of trees and a building, with a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare