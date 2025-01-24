https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946644SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures a close-up of a gray tabby cat with striking eyes, emphasizing its facial features. Shot with a tight camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare