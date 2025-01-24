https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946690SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Minimalist video capturing a low-angle view of a serene blue sky with a single fluffy cloud, evoking tranquility and openness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 555.41 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare