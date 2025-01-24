https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946699SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A surreal video of a man reading on a cloud, wearing headphones, set against a clear blue sky. Captured from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 694.13 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare