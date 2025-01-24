rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946709
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video showcasing lush green treetops, capturing the serene beauty of nature from above. Shot with a top-down camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 107.41 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.38 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.44 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 15.46 MB

View personal and business license