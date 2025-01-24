https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946736SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A romantic wedding video capturing a joyful couple in an outdoor setting, emphasizing love and happiness, shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare