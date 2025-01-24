https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946753SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Video showcasing a solar farm at sunset, highlighting renewable energy. The scene is captured with a low-angle camera shot for dramatic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.98 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare