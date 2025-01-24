https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946757SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video capturing a boat gliding over crystal-clear turquoise waters near a sandy beach, showcasing a serene and adventurous vibe. High-angle camera shot.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 74.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 40.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare