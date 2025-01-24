https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946767SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264The video captures a serene sunset over gentle ocean waves, showcasing a tranquil, pastel color palette from a wide-angle camera perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare