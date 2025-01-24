https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946778SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A surreal video scene with a low-angle view of a figure walking on floating stones in a cosmic space with swirling galaxies and stars.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare