https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946788SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264The video captures lush green rice plants swaying gently in the breeze, evoking tranquility. Shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.72 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare