https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946789SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A playful dog stands on hind legs in a cozy living room. Low-angle shot captures the lively atmosphere, resembling a fun home video moment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare