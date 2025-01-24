https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16946931SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A majestic lion stands on a rock, silhouetted against a vibrant sunset, conveying power and serenity in this nature video. Low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare