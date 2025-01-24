https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947120SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Video of a focused engineer in safety gear inspecting machinery, highlighting industrial precision and technology. Low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare