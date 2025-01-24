https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947128SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures a mesmerizing flame dancing against a dark backdrop, highlighting its fluid motion. Close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare