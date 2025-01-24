https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947129SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video of a young boy engrossed in a colorful book in a sunlit classroom, capturing a moment of learning. Shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare