https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947132SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video showcasing vast, lush green fields under a clear blue sky, emphasizing the beauty of agriculture from a high camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 78.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare