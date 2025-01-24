https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947138SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Aerial video showcasing dramatic coastal cliffs and crashing waves, highlighting natural beauty from a high, sweeping camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare