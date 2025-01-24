https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947198SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vibrant blue flower on a textured path, shot from a low angle, highlighting the contrast between nature and ground.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare