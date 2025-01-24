https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947201SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video style of a vibrant blue butterfly on a red flower, captured from a side angle, highlighting delicate details and vivid colors.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare