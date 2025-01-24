https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947220SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A stunning video capturing the Taj Mahal at sunrise, highlighting its architectural beauty and symmetry from a low-angle camera perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare