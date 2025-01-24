rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947244
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

The video showcases vast, lush green fields stretching to the horizon, emphasizing nature's expanse, captured from an aerial camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 80.42 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.08 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.32 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.1 MB

View personal and business license