https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947266SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant video capturing a bee pollinating a yellow flower, set against a colorful blurred background, with a close-up camera angle. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.66 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.32 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare