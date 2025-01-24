rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947269
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene nature video capturing misty reflections of towering pine trees and distant mountains on a calm lake, with a low camera angle. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.33 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.92 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.18 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.59 MB

View personal and business license