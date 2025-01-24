https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947275SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a woman in a sunlit meadow, eyes closed, embracing nature's tranquility. Soft focus, warm tones, close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare