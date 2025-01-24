https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947332SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A young man smiling at his phone, captured in a close-up angle. The scene suggests a joyful moment, possibly watching a funny video in a cozy room.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare