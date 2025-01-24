https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947337SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a field of blooming daisies, emphasizing nature's beauty with vibrant colors and a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare