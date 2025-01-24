https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947371SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Serene video of a forest lake with calm water reflecting trees, captured from a low-angle perspective, emphasizing tranquility and nature's beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 80.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 46.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare