https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947373SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures a graduate in a cap and gown facing a historic building, symbolizing achievement and future aspirations. Low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare