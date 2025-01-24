https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947467SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Video of a graduate in cap and gown against a clear blue sky, symbolizing achievement and new beginnings. Captured from a side camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.71 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare