rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947467
Save
Video Info
0:09
30 FPS
H.264

Video of a graduate in cap and gown against a clear blue sky, symbolizing achievement and new beginnings. Captured from a side camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.71 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.16 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.06 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.58 MB

View personal and business license