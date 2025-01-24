rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947485
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

The video captures a vibrant office scene with a smiling woman holding a coffee cup, emphasizing a lively work environment. Mid-shot camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.78 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.93 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.27 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.06 MB

View personal and business license