https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947485SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264The video captures a vibrant office scene with a smiling woman holding a coffee cup, emphasizing a lively work environment. Mid-shot camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare