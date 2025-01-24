rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947507
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

The video captures a close-up of a green sprout emerging from soil, symbolizing growth and renewal, with a low-angle camera perspective.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.71 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.12 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.04 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12 MB

View personal and business license