https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947737SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene backyard patio with modern decor, captured from a low angle. The video showcases a wooden deck, greenery, and a cozy outdoor seating area.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare