rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947753
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

The video showcases a delicious plate of biryani, highlighting its rich textures and colors with a close-up camera angle for an appetizing view.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.45 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.28 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.97 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.49 MB

View personal and business license