rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947838
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A young person using VR headset in a cozy room, surrounded by holographic displays. Low-angle shot captures immersive video gaming experience.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.6 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.93 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.13 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.92 MB

View personal and business license