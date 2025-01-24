https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947842SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a person wearing VR goggles, holding a controller. Neon lights and a futuristic window set a high-tech video gaming atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare