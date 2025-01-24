https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947852SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mid-shot video of a man on a phone, seated on a sofa in a cozy, warmly lit living room with bookshelves and art in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare