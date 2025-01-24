https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16947908SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a rosebud with soft sunlight. The low-angle shot highlights the green leaves, creating a serene, natural atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare