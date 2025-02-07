SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264space hepersonmanfurnituredesignbusinessadultauraA professional man in a suit walks confidently in a modern office. Low-angle shot adds authority. Ideal for a corporate video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrocery shopping Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394425/grocery-shopping-facebook-post-templateView licenseSale time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395068/sale-time-facebook-post-templateView licenseBusinessman quote poster template, man reading newspaper photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387745/imageView licenseBusinessman quote flyer template, man reading newspaper photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387734/imageView licenseBusinessman quote Instagram post template, man reading newspaper photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387741/imageView licenseBusinessman quote Instagram story template, man reading newspaper photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387750/imageView licenseBusinessman quote Twitter post template, man reading newspaper photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387753/imageView licenseBusinessman quote banner template, man reading newspaper photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7386298/imageView licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630679/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseCamping quotes Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789586/camping-quotes-instagram-story-templateView licenseAI tutor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510581/tutor-poster-templateView licenseAbout us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510600/about-poster-templateView licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912654/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseDiverse business peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901110/diverse-business-peopleView licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908146/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912665/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912560/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912677/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909027/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseMarketing success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538285/marketing-success-instagram-post-templateView license