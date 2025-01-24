https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948015SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a butter block on a rustic wooden board, shot from a side angle, highlighting texture and simplicity in a natural setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare