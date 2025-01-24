https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948032SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Upward angle video of lush green tree canopy against a clear blue sky, capturing the serene beauty of nature in a tranquil setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 102.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare