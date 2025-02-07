SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264texturewoodenwooden tablefoodplatetablewhitefilmClose-up video of dumplings with sauce on a rustic wooden table. The overhead angle highlights the texture and color of the dish.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.54 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licensePorcelain plate mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14804019/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseRealistic plate editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12155664/realistic-plate-editable-mockupView licenseEditable breakfast table, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721503/editable-breakfast-table-food-business-remixView licenseEditable breakfast table, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721637/editable-breakfast-table-food-business-remixView licenseModern dinner cutlery set remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670510/modern-dinner-cutlery-set-remix-editable-designView licenseNew menu, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7695956/new-menu-editable-poster-templateView licenseOyster Friday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715003/oyster-friday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew menu flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7695998/new-menu-flyer-editable-templateView licenseKorean Kimbap roll background, Asian food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984837/korean-kimbap-roll-background-asian-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseEditable food sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseOyster Friday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715016/oyster-friday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSalmon steaks, seafood illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983574/salmon-steaks-seafood-illustration-editable-designView licenseNew menu Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7695963/new-menu-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseAuthentic food taste blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550729/authentic-food-taste-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseDinner specials story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550624/dinner-specials-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAuthentic food taste story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550638/authentic-food-taste-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAuthentic food taste Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550616/authentic-food-taste-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDinner specials Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550607/dinner-specials-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDinner specials blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550704/dinner-specials-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license