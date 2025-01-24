https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948112SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a fluffy rabbit exploring a vibrant meadow, showcasing nature's beauty with a close-up camera angle. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 55.95 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 32.7 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare