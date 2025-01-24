https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948117SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a serene bedroom with soft morning light filtering through curtains, highlighting cozy textures. Shot from a low camera angle. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.86 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.66 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.4 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare