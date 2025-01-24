https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948204SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cozy living room with a sofa, pillows, and plants, captured from a wide-angle. Large windows and abstract art add charm. Ideal for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare