https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948206SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a blooming pink rose at sunset, captured from a low angle. Soft lighting enhances the delicate petals and natural beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare