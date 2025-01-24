https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16948514SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Vintage TV in a dimly lit room, static on screen. Low-angle shot emphasizing retro ambiance and nostalgic feel. Atmospheric video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare